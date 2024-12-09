Nostrum Oil & Gas (LON:NOG) Sets New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC (LON:NOG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 3 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3 ($0.04), with a volume of 47 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.70 ($0.05).
Nostrum Oil & Gas Trading Down 18.8 %
The company has a current ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 4.45. The company has a market capitalization of £5.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.89, a PEG ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.33.
Nostrum Oil & Gas Company Profile
Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the pre-Caspian Basin. The company discovers and develops oil and gas reserves, as well as produces and sells crude oil, stabilized condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and dry gas.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nostrum Oil & Gas
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- How to Master Trading Discipline: Overcome Emotional Challenges
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Does China Investigation Change NVIDIA’s Outlook; Yes, No, Maybe?
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Is Marvell Technology Chipping Away at NVIDIA’s Market Lead?
Receive News & Ratings for Nostrum Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nostrum Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.