Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $42.52 and last traded at $42.05, with a volume of 73383 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.28.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 966,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,522,000 after buying an additional 18,947 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 844,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,902,000 after purchasing an additional 54,180 shares during the last quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 687,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,997,000 after acquiring an additional 288,663 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 617,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,342,000 after purchasing an additional 15,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 19.2% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 354,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,813,000 after purchasing an additional 57,090 shares during the period.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

