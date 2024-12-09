O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Purchases 4,000 Shares of The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its position in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Joint were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JYNT. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Joint in the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Joint during the 2nd quarter worth $150,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Joint by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Joint in the second quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Joint by 5.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Roth Mkm cut their price target on Joint from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th.

Joint Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ JYNT opened at $11.58 on Monday. The Joint Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.68 and a fifty-two week high of $17.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.44.

Joint Company Profile

The Joint Corp. operates and franchises chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Joint Corp. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

