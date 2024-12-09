O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Reduces Stock Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lessened its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 19.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,114 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,059,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,191,774,000 after buying an additional 817,501 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 0.7% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,798,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,746,000 after acquiring an additional 53,080 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,624,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $417,370,000 after purchasing an additional 121,223 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,942,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,739,000 after purchasing an additional 201,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,984,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $295,657,000 after purchasing an additional 58,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SSNC shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 25th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. StockNews.com cut SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.75.

SS&C Technologies Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ SSNC opened at $76.12 on Monday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.62 and a 12 month high of $77.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.38. The stock has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 1.38.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 17.33%. SS&C Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.84%.

Insider Activity at SS&C Technologies

In other SS&C Technologies news, SVP Jason Douglas White sold 69,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total value of $5,317,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,172.84. The trade was a 91.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total value of $9,799,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 333,576 shares in the company, valued at $25,144,958.88. The trade was a 28.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 218,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,560,660. 15.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

