Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Groupama Asset Managment

Groupama Asset Managment cut its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,494 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 3,431 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment’s holdings in Oracle were worth $10,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 13.0% during the third quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 92,996 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $15,847,000 after purchasing an additional 10,717 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 44.8% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 3,131 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 8.7% during the third quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.6% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 289,223 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $49,284,000 after purchasing an additional 12,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laraway Financial Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 11.5% during the third quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 7,740 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL stock opened at $191.69 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $179.36 and a 200-day moving average of $154.20. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $99.26 and a 12-month high of $196.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The company has a market cap of $531.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.40, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 171.38%. The company had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ORCL has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Oracle from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. StockNews.com raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Melius raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on Oracle from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,042,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,076,685. This represents a 12.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 42.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

