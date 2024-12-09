Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Oragenics Stock Up 2.8 %

NYSE OGEN opened at $0.37 on Friday. Oragenics has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $7.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.43.

Institutional Trading of Oragenics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Oragenics stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oragenics, Inc. (NYSE:OGEN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 22,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.51% of Oragenics at the end of the most recent quarter. 18.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oragenics Company Profile

Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

