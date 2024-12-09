Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Cuts Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,712 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 702 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $5,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.5% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,967 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,908 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 216 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MSI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $467.00 to $529.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $506.29.

Shares of MSI opened at $489.96 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $476.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $429.53. The stock has a market cap of $81.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.66, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.99. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $307.09 and a 12-month high of $507.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 251.96% and a net margin of 14.65%. As a group, research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.94%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

