Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,062 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $5,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGU. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Maia Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter worth about $5,961,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter valued at about $324,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $134.05 on Monday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.53 and a fifty-two week high of $134.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $128.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.4387 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.