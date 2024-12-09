Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 1,829 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,829 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $6,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1,470.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on ICE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $179.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 5,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $932,480.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 156,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,986,080. This trade represents a 3.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Stuart Glen Williams sold 468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total value of $76,195.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,819.30. This trade represents a 3.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,946 shares of company stock valued at $1,433,486. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of ICE stock opened at $155.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.82 and a 12 month high of $167.99. The firm has a market cap of $89.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.95, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $160.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.75.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.55. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Articles

