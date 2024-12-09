Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF) Shares Purchased by Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 22.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,032 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,361 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,912,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,560,000 after buying an additional 151,901 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,449,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,371,000 after acquiring an additional 394,881 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,872,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,620,000 after purchasing an additional 174,895 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter worth about $107,673,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,123,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,478,000 after purchasing an additional 451,548 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

BATS:CALF opened at $46.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.59.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

