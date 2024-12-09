Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Shares Sold by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd lessened its holdings in Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Free Report) by 49.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,167 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 8,142 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Pathward Financial were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Pathward Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,032 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Pathward Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in Pathward Financial by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 27,599 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd increased its position in Pathward Financial by 13.1% in the third quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 104,508 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,899,000 after buying an additional 12,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pathward Financial news, President Anthony M. Sharett sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.40, for a total value of $205,840.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 30,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,995,054.40. The trade was a 9.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Greg Sigrist sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.60, for a total transaction of $181,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $777,306.40. The trade was a 18.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,350 shares of company stock worth $517,010 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Pathward Financial from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Pathward Financial from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Pathward Financial Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of CASH stock opened at $84.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.74. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.68 and a 1 year high of $86.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.36.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.08. Pathward Financial had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The firm had revenue of $167.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. Pathward Financial’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

Pathward Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Pathward Financial’s payout ratio is 3.02%.

Pathward Financial Profile

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts.

