Paul Chapman Buys 1,187,500 Shares of Meeka Metals Limited (ASX:MEK) Stock

Meeka Metals Limited (ASX:MEK – Get Free Report) insider Paul Chapman acquired 1,187,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$71,250.00 ($45,673.08).
Meeka Metals Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.98.
Meeka Metals Company Profile
