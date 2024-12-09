Paul Chapman Buys 1,187,500 Shares of Meeka Metals Limited (ASX:MEK) Stock

Meeka Metals Limited (ASX:MEK – Get Free Report) insider Paul Chapman acquired 1,187,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$71,250.00 ($45,673.08).

Meeka Metals Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.98.

Meeka Metals Company Profile

Meeka Metals Limited engages in the exploration of gold and rare earth properties in Australia. Its flagship project is the Murchison gold project covering an area of 343 square kilometers located in the prolific Murchison Gold Fields, Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Meeka Gold Limited and changed its name to Meeka Metals Limited in July 2022.

