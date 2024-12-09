PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by Groupama Asset Managment

Groupama Asset Managment lifted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,564 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the quarter. Groupama Asset Managment’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 50.6% during the second quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 930.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Planning Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in PayPal by 186.1% in the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in PayPal by 125.3% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 437 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $74.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on PayPal from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PayPal from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on PayPal from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.21.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $89.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.44. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.77 and a 12-month high of $90.27.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 14.08%. PayPal’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

