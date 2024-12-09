Peloton Wealth Strategists Has $1.05 Million Stock Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDX)

Peloton Wealth Strategists increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDX – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBDX. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 15,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF by 220.4% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 36,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 24,924 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 30,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 3,977 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 585,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,040,000 after acquiring an additional 11,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,525,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

Shares of IBDX opened at $25.22 on Monday. iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $23.93 and a 52 week high of $26.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.07.

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF (IBDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate bonds maturing between January 1, 2032 and December 15, 2032. IBDX was launched on Jun 28, 2022 and is managed by BlackRock.

