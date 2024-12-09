Peloton Wealth Strategists Sells 1,430 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Peloton Wealth Strategists decreased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,430 shares during the period. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 84.6% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 11,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 5,462 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 22,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares in the last quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.5% in the second quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC now owns 7,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 163.3% in the second quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 30,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after buying an additional 18,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $414,000. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.52.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $125.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.12 and a 12-month high of $163.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $133.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.13. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 37.38%. The business had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.49%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 7,325 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.57, for a total value of $1,015,025.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,249,229.86. The trade was a 13.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.