Peloton Wealth Strategists Trims Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Peloton Wealth Strategists decreased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 1.5% of Peloton Wealth Strategists’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 5,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 242,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,288,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,132,000 after purchasing an additional 218,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 107.8% during the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 24,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,242,000 after purchasing an additional 12,941 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $157.79 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.52. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.85 and a fifty-two week high of $183.41.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $23.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.86 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 57.32%. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of PepsiCo to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.92.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

