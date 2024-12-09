Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.20 and last traded at $13.20, with a volume of 31709 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.24.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PPTA shares. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Perpetua Resources from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of Perpetua Resources in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Perpetua Resources from $13.25 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.03. The stock has a market cap of $896.07 million, a P/E ratio of -55.64 and a beta of 0.23.

In other news, insider Alan Douglas Haslam sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $402,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,299.97. This represents a 37.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Perpetua Resources by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Perpetua Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Perpetua Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Perpetua Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Perpetua Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite Gold project, which includes 1,672 unpatented lode claims, mill sites, and patented land holdings covering an area of approximately 11,548 hectares located in Valley County, Idaho.

