Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stake Boosted by Geller Advisors LLC

Geller Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Geller Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PFE. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its position in Pfizer by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38,015 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PFE. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut Pfizer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.92.

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.24 per share, with a total value of $28,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $282,400. This trade represents a 11.11 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $25.73 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.48 and a 12 month high of $31.54. The company has a market cap of $145.81 billion, a PE ratio of 34.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.38.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.92 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The business’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 227.03%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

