Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 25.73% and a negative return on equity of 39.34%. The firm had revenue of $106.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Phreesia Stock Down 0.5 %

PHR traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.63. The stock had a trading volume of 565,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,240. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.28 and a 200-day moving average of $21.75. Phreesia has a one year low of $17.07 and a one year high of $29.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PHR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Phreesia from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Phreesia from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Chaim Indig sold 5,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total transaction of $123,108.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,223,736 shares in the company, valued at $28,451,862. This trade represents a 0.43 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 2,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total value of $60,961.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 123,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,861,493.75. The trade was a 2.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,596 shares of company stock valued at $1,518,892 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

