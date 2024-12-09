Plato Gold (CVE:PGC) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Plato Gold Corp. (CVE:PGC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 15000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Plato Gold Trading Up 25.0 %

The company has a market cap of C$5.72 million, a PE ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.33.

Plato Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Plato Gold Corp., an exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of gold and rare mineral properties in Canada. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Plato Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plato Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.