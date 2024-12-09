Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 35,599 EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 35,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $6,651,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.07% of EastGroup Properties at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EGP. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,558,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,081,000 after buying an additional 629,827 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 7.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 728,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,848,000 after purchasing an additional 53,083 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 639,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,527,000 after purchasing an additional 22,328 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in EastGroup Properties by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 479,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,533,000 after buying an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in EastGroup Properties by 355.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 391,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,158,000 after purchasing an additional 305,555 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EGP. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on EastGroup Properties from $158.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Mizuho raised shares of EastGroup Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $186.00 price target on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on EastGroup Properties from $214.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EastGroup Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.21.

EastGroup Properties Price Performance

NYSE EGP opened at $168.00 on Monday. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.23 and a 52 week high of $192.61. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $175.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.97). The firm had revenue of $162.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.52 million. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

EastGroup Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is currently 115.70%.

EastGroup Properties Profile

(Free Report)

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.