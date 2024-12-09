Point72 Asset Management L.P. Buys Shares of 269,375 Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 269,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,854,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 958,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,813,000 after buying an additional 244,981 shares during the period. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 46.4% during the second quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 505,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,912,000 after purchasing an additional 160,212 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its position in Fulgent Genetics by 98.9% in the third quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 249,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 124,185 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 201,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after purchasing an additional 55,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 593.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 62,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 53,680 shares during the period. 48.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fulgent Genetics news, CEO Ming Hsieh sold 2,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $40,665.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 703,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,849,762.86. The trade was a 0.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,413 shares of company stock worth $62,321. Company insiders own 31.76% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics Stock Up 2.0 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of NASDAQ FLGT opened at $20.09 on Monday. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.56 and a 12 month high of $30.68. The company has a market cap of $614.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.02.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Fulgent Genetics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical diagnostic and therapeutic development solutions to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company’s clinical diagnostic solutions include molecular diagnostic testing; genetic testing; anatomic pathology laboratory tests and testing services, such as gastrointestinal pathology, dermatopathology, urologic pathology, breast pathology, neuropathology, and hematopathology; oncology tests and testing services; and sequencer services related to hereditary cancer, reproductive health, and other diseases.

Further Reading

