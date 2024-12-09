Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $5.44 Million Stock Holdings in Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIGL)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIGL – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115,000 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 3.91% of Vigil Neuroscience worth $5,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc acquired a new position in Vigil Neuroscience during the 3rd quarter worth $799,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Vigil Neuroscience by 72.8% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 395,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 166,442 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vigil Neuroscience during the 3rd quarter worth about $442,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vigil Neuroscience by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 894,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 95,276 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vigil Neuroscience by 334.4% in the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 119,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 92,217 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Vigil Neuroscience Price Performance
Shares of Vigil Neuroscience stock opened at $2.33 on Monday. Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.08 and a 52-week high of $6.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.59.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Report on Vigil Neuroscience
Vigil Neuroscience Profile
Vigil Neuroscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare and common neurodegenerative diseases by restoring the vigilance of microglia, the sentinel immune cells of the brain. Its lead candidate is VGL101(Iluzanebart), a human monoclonal antibody agonist targeting human triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2 and is in a Phase 2 trial in patients with adult-onset leukoencephalopathy with axonal spheroids and pigmented glia (ALSP), a rare and fatal neurodegenerative disease.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vigil Neuroscience
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Guidewire Software Provides Long-Awaited Buying Opportunity
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- What’s Behind These 3 Recent Analyst Stock Upgrades?
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Fast-Growing Companies That Are Still Undervalued
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIGL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vigil Neuroscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vigil Neuroscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.