Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $5.44 Million Stock Holdings in Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIGL)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIGL – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115,000 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 3.91% of Vigil Neuroscience worth $5,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc acquired a new position in Vigil Neuroscience during the 3rd quarter worth $799,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Vigil Neuroscience by 72.8% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 395,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 166,442 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vigil Neuroscience during the 3rd quarter worth about $442,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vigil Neuroscience by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 894,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 95,276 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vigil Neuroscience by 334.4% in the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 119,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 92,217 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vigil Neuroscience Price Performance

Shares of Vigil Neuroscience stock opened at $2.33 on Monday. Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.08 and a 52-week high of $6.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Vigil Neuroscience from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a report on Friday, November 8th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Vigil Neuroscience from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Vigil Neuroscience in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

Vigil Neuroscience Profile

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare and common neurodegenerative diseases by restoring the vigilance of microglia, the sentinel immune cells of the brain. Its lead candidate is VGL101(Iluzanebart), a human monoclonal antibody agonist targeting human triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2 and is in a Phase 2 trial in patients with adult-onset leukoencephalopathy with axonal spheroids and pigmented glia (ALSP), a rare and fatal neurodegenerative disease.

