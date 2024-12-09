Point72 Asset Management L.P. Reduces Holdings in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. reduced its position in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) by 89.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 574,654 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.14% of Bread Financial worth $3,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BFH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Bread Financial by 2.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,173,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,386,000 after purchasing an additional 70,092 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,464,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,245,000 after buying an additional 657,968 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bread Financial by 6.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,249,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,685,000 after buying an additional 71,777 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 22.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,161,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,754,000 after buying an additional 212,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bread Financial by 30.2% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,121,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,353,000 after acquiring an additional 260,283 shares in the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BFH shares. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Bread Financial from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Bread Financial from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Bread Financial from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Bread Financial from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bread Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Bread Financial stock opened at $63.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $63.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.96.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $983.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.26 million. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 6.37%. Bread Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Bread Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.38%.

In related news, Director John J. Fawcett acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.02 per share, for a total transaction of $51,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,473 shares in the company, valued at $330,252.46. This trade represents a 18.27 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

