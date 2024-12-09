Point72 DIFC Ltd Buys Shares of 2,245 Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Axos Financial by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,549,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,568,000 after purchasing an additional 321,494 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in Axos Financial by 34.0% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,154,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,610,000 after acquiring an additional 292,952 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Axos Financial by 107.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 367,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,988,000 after acquiring an additional 190,584 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,077,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 320,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,167,000 after purchasing an additional 70,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AX shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $74.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Axos Financial from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Axos Financial from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axos Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.20.

Axos Financial stock opened at $80.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Axos Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.32 and a fifty-two week high of $88.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.82.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $512.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.59 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 24.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gregory Garrabrants sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.89, for a total value of $10,236,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,340,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,763,472.53. The trade was a 8.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward James Ratinoff sold 4,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.41, for a total value of $317,798.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,456.69. This represents a 7.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

