Point72 DIFC Ltd Invests $133,000 in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in UFP Technologies by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 420,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,188,000 after purchasing an additional 166,262 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. raised its position in UFP Technologies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 246,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,004,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in UFP Technologies by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 105,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in UFP Technologies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC now owns 92,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,445,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its stake in UFP Technologies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 80,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,450,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Get UFP Technologies alerts:

UFP Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ UFPT opened at $286.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.86 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $302.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $301.18. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.43 and a 52-week high of $366.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies Profile

In other news, VP Jason Holt sold 146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.69, for a total value of $50,032.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,303,219.49. This represents a 2.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO R Jeffrey Bailly sold 12,533 shares of UFP Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.46, for a total value of $4,342,183.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,807,473.24. The trade was a 28.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,326 shares of company stock worth $4,620,154. 6.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

(Free Report)

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for medical devices, orthopedic implants, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.