Point72 DIFC Ltd Makes New $118,000 Investment in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WOOF. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 82.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,549,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953,667 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 233.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,679,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876,233 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 1,212.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,815,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,179 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 15.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,208,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 47.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,401,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,204 shares in the last quarter.

Petco Health and Wellness Trading Up 8.0 %

Shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock opened at $5.29 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.23 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $6.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Petco Health and Wellness ( NASDAQ:WOOF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Petco Health and Wellness had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WOOF. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Petco Health and Wellness presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.16.

About Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

