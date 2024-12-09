Point72 DIFC Ltd Makes New Investment in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CELH. Falcon Wealth Planning bought a new position in Celsius in the 2nd quarter valued at $314,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in Celsius by 78.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 8,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 3,741 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Celsius during the second quarter worth about $261,000. Robbins Farley purchased a new position in Celsius in the second quarter valued at about $568,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Celsius by 2.1% in the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Celsius news, CEO John Fieldly sold 74,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $2,454,981.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,812,490 shares in the company, valued at $59,449,672. This represents a 3.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Celsius Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of NASDAQ:CELH opened at $28.17 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.21. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.13, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.76. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $25.23 and a one year high of $99.62.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CELH shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Celsius from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Celsius from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Celsius from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price objective on shares of Celsius from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Celsius from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.38.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

