Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.09.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PII. StockNews.com upgraded Polaris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Polaris from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Polaris from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Polaris from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Polaris by 534.5% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Polaris by 2,431.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in Polaris by 187.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Polaris by 1,931.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polaris in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PII opened at $63.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.51. Polaris has a 1 year low of $63.23 and a 1 year high of $100.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.90.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.15). Polaris had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. Polaris’s quarterly revenue was down 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Polaris will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.74%.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

