PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $97.86.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PRCT shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $75.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd.

Shares of PRCT opened at $94.84 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.75. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a twelve month low of $36.99 and a twelve month high of $103.81. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.64 and a beta of 0.99.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.09. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative return on equity of 38.57% and a negative net margin of 50.07%. The firm had revenue of $58.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that PROCEPT BioRobotics will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Reza Zadno sold 26,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.83, for a total transaction of $2,584,668.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 179,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,529,668.55. This trade represents a 12.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alaleh Nouri sold 28,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total transaction of $2,728,575.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,096,605.36. This represents a 34.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 594,183 shares of company stock worth $53,258,164 over the last three months. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRCT. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 2,492.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

