Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $93.71 Million Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 579,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,211 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.17% of Digital Realty Trust worth $93,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on DLR shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Hsbc Global Res raised Digital Realty Trust from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.37.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DLR opened at $192.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $176.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.04. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.00 and a 52 week high of $198.00.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($1.58). The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 410.08%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.