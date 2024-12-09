Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Lowers Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,685 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 7,297 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Adobe were worth $109,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its stake in Adobe by 226.7% during the 3rd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 141.7% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Trading Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $552.96 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $504.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $522.21. The company has a market capitalization of $243.41 billion, a PE ratio of 46.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $433.97 and a 52-week high of $638.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 42.82% and a net margin of 25.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.82 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADBE. StockNews.com raised Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Adobe from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Argus raised Adobe to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $625.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $602.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.97, for a total value of $327,839.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,316,693.55. This trade represents a 19.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.42, for a total value of $232,525.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,763,437.76. This represents a 2.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,187 shares of company stock worth $17,736,369. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

