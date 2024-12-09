Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 727 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 178,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Equinix comprises approximately 0.7% of Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.18% of Equinix worth $158,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 2.4% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Equinix by 10.8% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc boosted its holdings in Equinix by 1.5% in the second quarter. M&G Plc now owns 230,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its holdings in Equinix by 218.0% in the second quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 4,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in Equinix by 3.9% in the second quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $865.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $810.00 to $822.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $935.00 to $1,090.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $962.56.

Insider Activity at Equinix

In other Equinix news, EVP Raouf Abdel sold 1,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $923.56, for a total value of $943,878.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,893 shares in the company, valued at $4,518,979.08. This represents a 17.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adaire Fox-Martin sold 2,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $961.62, for a total value of $2,851,203.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,951,211.78. The trade was a 49.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,262 shares of company stock worth $8,640,618. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equinix Price Performance

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $985.00 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $911.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $839.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.82, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $684.14 and a 52 week high of $994.03.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $4.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.65%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

