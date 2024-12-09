Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 4,645 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,110,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,645 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $57,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,284,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,442,000 after buying an additional 243,108 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.5% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 313,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,230,000 after acquiring an additional 4,554 shares in the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 39.8% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Zega Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth about $434,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 194.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,506,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,141 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $59.38 on Monday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $39.35 and a one year high of $61.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.83.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.31. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 11.94% and a negative net margin of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently -66.85%.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, SVP Phil M. Holzer sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $38,934.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,760 shares in the company, valued at $654,091.20. This trade represents a 5.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Samit Hirawat acquired 1,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.67 per share, for a total transaction of $100,046.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 62,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,395,499.03. This trade represents a 3.04 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.07.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

