Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 9,510 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 290,924 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 9,510 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Danaher were worth $80,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new position in Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DHR shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Danaher from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Danaher from $333.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Danaher from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.16.

Danaher Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $230.12 on Monday. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $215.68 and a 1 year high of $281.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $166.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $250.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $258.32.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 20.61%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

