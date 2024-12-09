Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Takes Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,319,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,098,000. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for about 1.0% of Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at about $325,000. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 64.6% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth about $417,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 33.5% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 20,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,481,000 after buying an additional 5,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.8% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 42,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,427,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

NYSE:TSM opened at $203.02 on Monday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $97.89 and a 1 year high of $212.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $191.11 and a 200-day moving average of $176.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.09.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.20. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 39.10% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The company had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.72 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.5484 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TSM

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.