Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Trims Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 112,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,156 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $47,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Centennial Bank AR grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 420.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc raised its stake in Deere & Company by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Deere & Company stock opened at $444.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.96. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $340.20 and a 1-year high of $469.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $417.53 and its 200 day moving average is $390.34.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $0.66. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.26 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue was down 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 19.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $401.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Deere & Company from $496.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Deere & Company from $371.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. HSBC downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $440.50.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

