Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Acquired by Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lifted its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $4,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the third quarter worth about $38,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Public Storage during the second quarter worth about $32,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Public Storage from $306.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Public Storage from $375.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $308.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $303.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $293.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.07.

Shares of PSA opened at $334.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $340.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $321.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.68, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.71. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $256.31 and a twelve month high of $369.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 124.61%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

