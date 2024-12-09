PYA Waltman Capital LLC Has $3.57 Million Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

PYA Waltman Capital LLC boosted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for about 1.2% of PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Groupama Asset Managment lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 40.3% in the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 135,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 38,974 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 4,140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $228.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $203.00 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $226.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Leerink Partners raised AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on AbbVie from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.38.
AbbVie Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of ABBV stock opened at $176.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $311.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.18, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.20 and a 52-week high of $207.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.54.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.28 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 244.01% and a net margin of 9.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.95 earnings per share. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.
AbbVie Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 227.78%.
AbbVie Company Profile
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.
Featured Articles
