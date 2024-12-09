Quadrature Capital Ltd Acquires Shares of 62,300 TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Free Report) (TSE:TA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 62,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $646,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TAC. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its stake in TransAlta by 20.0% in the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 5,622,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,254,000 after purchasing an additional 935,803 shares in the last quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransAlta in the 3rd quarter worth $5,088,000. Clayton Partners LLC grew its position in shares of TransAlta by 2,293.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 458,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,244,000 after buying an additional 439,013 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of TransAlta by 9.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,593,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,613,000 after buying an additional 408,184 shares during the period. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of TransAlta in the third quarter valued at about $4,031,000. Institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

TransAlta Price Performance

Shares of TAC stock opened at $13.48 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.62 and its 200 day moving average is $8.87. TransAlta Co. has a 1-year low of $5.94 and a 1-year high of $13.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.43 and a beta of 0.91.

TransAlta Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 1st will be issued a $0.044 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.95%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Scotiabank raised shares of TransAlta to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered TransAlta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment holds interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydroelectric generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

