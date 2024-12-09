Quadrature Capital Ltd Decreases Holdings in Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lowered its stake in Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 57,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,595 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Similarweb were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Similarweb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its position in Similarweb by 122.5% in the second quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 6,376 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Similarweb in the third quarter worth $122,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Similarweb during the third quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Similarweb during the third quarter valued at $212,000. 57.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Similarweb alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SMWB shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Similarweb from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Similarweb from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Similarweb in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Northland Capmk upgraded Similarweb to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Similarweb from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.14.

Similarweb Stock Performance

Similarweb stock opened at $12.80 on Monday. Similarweb Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $4.58 and a fifty-two week high of $13.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -116.36 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.68.

Similarweb Profile

(Free Report)

Similarweb Ltd. provides cloud-based digital intelligence solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. The company offers digital research intelligence solutions for its customers to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing intelligence solutions for its customers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel, and optimize their own strategies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Similarweb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Similarweb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.