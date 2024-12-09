Quadrature Capital Ltd Lowers Stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lessened its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 34.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,259 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,746 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SSD. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 23.8% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 5,162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Port Capital LLC lifted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 369,255 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,627,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Maren Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Maren Capital LLC now owns 241,523 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,196,000 after purchasing an additional 42,227 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 4.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,746 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $202.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.06, for a total value of $45,765.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,359,390.84. This represents a 1.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Trading Up 2.5 %

SSD stock opened at $185.04 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $185.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.30. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.42 and a fifty-two week high of $218.38. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.53.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The construction company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $587.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.00 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 14.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simpson Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.80%.

About Simpson Manufacturing

(Free Report)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.