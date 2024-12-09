Quadrature Capital Ltd Takes $600,000 Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in CSX by 65.6% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 146,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,053,000 after purchasing an additional 57,978 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CSX by 0.3% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,072,358 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,029,000 after buying an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at $272,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 11,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management Corp of Ontario boosted its holdings in CSX by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 64,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after acquiring an additional 10,942 shares during the period. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $34.45 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.09. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $31.74 and a twelve month high of $40.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $66.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. CSX had a net margin of 24.77% and a return on equity of 28.92%. CSX’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.81%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CSX shares. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on CSX from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.78.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

