Quantinno Capital Management LP Grows Stock Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 37.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 10,006 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $4,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 13,968 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 22,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $590,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHRW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.63.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Down 0.1 %

CHRW opened at $105.43 on Monday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $65.00 and a one year high of $113.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 36.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.16. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 30.38% and a net margin of 1.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 85.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael John Short sold 10,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total value of $1,143,526.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,794,507.41. The trade was a 12.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

