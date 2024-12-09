Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $3.69 Million Stock Holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 250,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,183 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.05% of Elanco Animal Health worth $3,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,969,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the third quarter valued at about $19,708,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its position in Elanco Animal Health by 312.6% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 554,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,140,000 after acquiring an additional 419,800 shares during the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 1.4% during the third quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 127,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ionic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the third quarter worth about $2,330,000. 97.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ELAN opened at $12.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.41. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12-month low of $11.40 and a 12-month high of $18.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 4.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ELAN shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded Elanco Animal Health to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.57.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

