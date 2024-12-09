Quantinno Capital Management LP Increases Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 126.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,534 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,163 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $3,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 40.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,353,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,169,000 after buying an additional 958,142 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 186.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 805,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,195,000 after buying an additional 523,803 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 891.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 579,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,226,000 after buying an additional 521,404 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 56.0% during the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,354,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,749,000 after buying an additional 486,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4,996.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 207,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,092,000 after buying an additional 203,136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

SJM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $121.00 price target on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, August 29th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.56.

SJM opened at $116.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $105.69 and a 1-year high of $134.62. The company has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.76.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 87.45%.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

