Quantinno Capital Management LP Purchases 47,931 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,931 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $4,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,191,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,492,000 after buying an additional 19,542 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 120.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 226,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,212,000 after buying an additional 123,836 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 317.7% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,949,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,739,000 after buying an additional 3,003,845 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the second quarter valued at $1,652,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 15.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 100,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after buying an additional 13,367 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Omega Healthcare Investors

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 22,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $905,962.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 183,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,357,824.44. The trade was a 10.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 56,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $2,283,181.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,025,000. This represents a 36.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Down 0.5 %

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $39.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a current ratio of 6.48. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $27.53 and a one year high of $44.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.48 and a 200 day moving average of $37.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 197.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OHI shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.18.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

