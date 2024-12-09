Quantinno Capital Management LP Sells 559 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Quantinno Capital Management LP trimmed its position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 559 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Cameco were worth $3,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in Cameco by 71.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cameco in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cameco by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC boosted its position in Cameco by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cameco by 130.6% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

CCJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Glj Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.73 price target on shares of Cameco in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Cameco from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cameco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.56.

CCJ stock opened at $61.06 on Monday. Cameco Co. has a 1-year low of $35.43 and a 1-year high of $62.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.20. The firm has a market cap of $26.57 billion, a PE ratio of 321.39 and a beta of 0.91.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $721.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.83 million. Cameco had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 3.33%. Cameco’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a $0.118 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.22%. This is a boost from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

