Quarry LP Acquires 3,595 Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)

Quarry LP grew its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Free Report) by 535.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,266 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,595 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 109.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the second quarter worth about $82,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the second quarter worth about $136,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 80.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,980 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Genco Shipping & Trading alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on GNK. Stifel Nicolaus cut Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

Genco Shipping & Trading Stock Down 4.5 %

NYSE GNK opened at $15.03 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.60. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a one year low of $14.02 and a one year high of $23.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.09. The company has a market capitalization of $642.65 million, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.96.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The shipping company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $99.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.02 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genco Shipping & Trading Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. This is an increase from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.65%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is 101.91%.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

(Free Report)

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk vessels to transports iron ore, grains, coal, steel products, and other drybulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.