Quarry LP Boosts Holdings in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 953.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 316 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 61.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 965,551 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $237,786,000 after purchasing an additional 367,628 shares during the period. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Installed Building Products in the third quarter worth $54,499,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 395.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 143,166 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,446,000 after purchasing an additional 114,259 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Installed Building Products in the third quarter worth $18,802,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 379.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 93,439 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,012,000 after purchasing an additional 73,952 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products Stock Performance

IBP stock opened at $214.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.03. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.50 and a fifty-two week high of $281.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Installed Building Products Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Sunday, December 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is currently 15.56%.

A number of research firms have commented on IBP. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $271.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $240.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $203.00 to $197.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $236.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Installed Building Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.70.

Installed Building Products Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

